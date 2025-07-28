Iran's peaceful nuclear program may still be intact — envoy

MOSCOW, July 28. /TASS/. Russia's Permanent Representative to international organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, believes it’s too early to say that Iran’s nuclear program is dead, even as it took significant damage from Israeli and US strikes.

"The Iranians themselves cannot fully answer this question yet. They are engaged in assessing the damage. It is clear that it was quite significant, at least at some sites. But it is also impossible to say that Iran's peaceful nuclear program has ceased to exist, as far as I understand," Ulyanov said.

"Let's see. I think there will be more clarity here soon."