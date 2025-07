MOSCOW, July 28. /TASS/. Explosions have occurred in the Kiev-controlled city of Kherson in southern Ukraine, the Hromadske - News media outlet reported.

According to the news agency, blasts have also been reported in the Khmelnitsky Region in the country’s west.

Explosions took place in the city of Starokonstantinov, which hosts a military airfield, the Strana media outlet said.

An air raid warning is currently in effect for the entire country.