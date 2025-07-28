Pyongyang not to negotiate with South Korea under new presidency

TOKYO, July 28. /TASS/. North Korea does not intend to negotiate with Seoul despite seemingly reconciliatory steps by new President Lee Jae Myung because it does not see any cardinal changes in South Korea’s policy course, Kim Yo Jong, vice department director of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea and sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, asserted, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

She noted that "the suspension of loudspeaker broadcasting against the DPRK (the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea - TASS), a halt to leaflet scattering and the allowance of individual ROK (the Republic of Korea - TASS) people for tour of the DPRK - these are details of the ‘sincere efforts’ the Lee Jae Myung government of the ROK made since the moment of coming into office with hope for improved relations with the DPRK." She noted that South Korean representatives "proposed putting an end to the time of power for power and opening up the time of addressing the good will in kind, the time of reconciliation and cooperation, talking about the revival of the disappeared peace and the restoration of the collapsed south-north relations."

However, according to her statement, North Korea concluded "that the true nature of the ROK politician who is surely enslaved to the departed spirit of unification by absorption cannot be changed." According to her statement, the South Korean new authorities’ "blind trust to the ROK-US alliance and their attempt to stand in confrontation with the DPRK are little short of their predecessor's."

"We clarify once again the official stand that no matter what policy is adopted and whatever proposal is made in Seoul, we have no interest in it and there is neither the reason to meet nor the issue to be discussed with the ROK," she concluded, adding that ties between the two countries "have irreversibly gone beyond" the relations between "fellow countrymen.".