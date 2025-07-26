Orban says threat of World War Three growing, urges to do everything to prevent it

BUDAPEST, July 26. /TASS/. The threat of a third world war keeps growing, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said, adding that the international community should do everything it can to prevent it.

"Perhaps the most important question now is whether there will be a third world war, and the answer is that the likelihood of a world war is constantly increasing," he said in an address broadcast by the M1 TV channel.

As evidence, Orban cited the results of polls in six major countries, whose citizens consider the threat of a new world war to be quite real. The opinion that "in 5-10 years a third world war will break out is held by 55% of the French, 50% of the Spanish, 46% of the Italians, 45% of the Americans, 41% of the British, and 41% of the Germans," the premier added." "The whole world feels the cold wind of war," he noted.