Houthis say they attacked four targets in Israel

DOHA, July 26. /TASS/. The Houthis from Yemen's rebel Ansar Allah movement have attacked four targets in Israel with the use of a missile and three drones, the movement’s military spokesperson Yahya Saree said.

"The missile forces conducted a unique military operation and attacked a sensitive target of the Zionist enemy in the occupied Baer Sheva area with the use of a Palestine-2 hypersonic ballistic missile, "he told the Houthi-controlled Al Masirah television channel.

According to the Houthi spokesman, the Houthis also attacked "vital targets" in the Israeli cities of Eilat, Ashkelon, and Hadera with the use of three drones.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Friday evening that it had intercepted a missile launched from Yemen.

Following the escalation of the conflict in the Gaza Strip in 2023, the Yemeni rebel movement Ansar Allah (the Houthis) warned Israel that it would shell its territory while barring ships associated with the Jewish state from passing through the waters of the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait until Tel Aviv ceased its military operation against Palestinian radical group Hamas in the embattled enclave. Since mid-November 2023, dozens of civilian ships have been attacked by the Houthi in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

After a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas came into effect in the Gaza Strip, the Yemeni rebels suspended strikes on Israel but following the breakdown of the ceasefire, the Houthis resumed attacks on ships associated with Israel and on targets in Israel’s territory.