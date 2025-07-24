Over 50 Palestinians die after Israel’s strikes on Gaza Strip in past day — agency

DUBAI, July 24. /TASS/. At least 53 people died and many more were injured after Israel’s non-stop bombardments of the Gaza Strop during the past day, the WAFA news agency reported.

"Fifty-three civilians, including children, were killed as a result of non-stop attacks by the Israeli occupational forces and raids in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday," it said, adding that five people died and many others were wounded after Israel’s targeted strike on a crowd waiting for trucks with humanitarian cargoes in the city of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip.

According to the Al Jazeera television channel, at least ten Palestinians died from hunger in the besieged enclave during the day.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced the start of Operation Gideon's Chariots in the northern and southern parts of the enclave on May 18. Its stated goal is the total defeat of Hamas and the release of all Israeli hostages from Gaza. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the operation aims to establish Israeli control of the entire Gaza.