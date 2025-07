CAIRO, July 23. /TASS/. During the talks on Gaza ceasefire currently under way in Qatar’s Doha, Israel offered to release 125 persons sentenced to life in prison in exchange for the release of hostages held in the Gaza Strip, the Al Hadath television said.

The Israeli side also offered to release 1,100 Palestinians apprehended after the events of October 7, 2023, as part of the deal.

Participants have not yet commented on the information.