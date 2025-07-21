Death toll in Gaza Strip since October 2023 exceeds 59,000 — enclave’s health ministry

CAIRO, July 21. /TASS/. At least 59,000 people have been killed in the Gaza Strip since the beginning of the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict in early October 2023, Gaza’s Health Ministry reported on Monday.

"The death toll in the Gaza Strip since October 2023 has approached 59,029, with 142,135 people injured," the ministry said on its Telegram channel. Over the past 48 hours, 134 bodies and 1,155 injured people were taken to hospitals, the ministry specified.

On March 18, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported widespread strikes on Hamas strongholds in the Gaza Strip, thus ending the ceasefire established in January this year. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said that Israel had renewed military operations in Gaza after Hamas rejected the US proposals put forward by mediators and US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff.

The office stated that the Israeli military had resumed strikes on Hamas targets in Gaza to secure the release of hostages and that the army would escalate its campaign in the enclave. The radicals have blamed the United States for the resumption of Israeli aggression.

On May 18, Israeli officials said the IDF had entered the decisive phase of the Gideon’s Chariots military operation aimed at defeating Hamas in Gaza. According to Netanyahu’s office, "ground forces are advancing deep into the Gaza Strip," carrying out "targeted strikes against Hamas structures and occupying key positions."