Hamas, Israel to sign Gaza ceasefire deal in coming days — media

CAIRO, July 21. /TASS/. An agreement between the Palestinian Hamas movement and Israel on a ceasefire and the release of several hostages is expected to be signed in the coming days, the Maan news agency, which is close to the radical group, reported.

According to its sources, "the agreement will be signed and announced this week, or early next week." The agency notes that Hamas has accepted a proposal that includes a 60-day ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the transfer of ten hostages to the Israeli side during that period.

The agency has not ruled out that a truce agreement in the Gaza Strip could be announced "next Sunday, or possibly Friday, if all the details [of the agreement] are finalized."

Under the latest proposal, presented during indirect talks in Qatar, the 60-day ceasefire would involve Hamas handing over ten living hostages and the bodies of 18 individuals killed in Gaza to the Israeli side. In return, Israel would commit to releasing 150 Palestinians serving long sentences, as well as 1,100 Arabs arrested in the Gaza Strip since the launch of its military operation in October 2023. Additionally, the volume of humanitarian aid delivered to the enclave would be significantly increased under the terms of the agreement.

Hamas and Israel, with mediation from Egypt, Qatar, and the US, resumed negotiations in Doha on July 6 in an effort to reach a ceasefire and secure the release of Israeli hostages held in the enclave.