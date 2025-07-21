Former Ukrainian interior ministry officer found dead in Spain

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. Former officer of the Ukrainian interior ministry and National Guard Igor Grushevsky has been found dead in a swimming pool in the Spanish city of Villajoyosa, the Ukrainian interior ministry said.

"According to Ukraine’s consulate general in Barcelona, he died from drowning. The consuls offered assistance in obtaining necessary documents to repatriate the body to Ukraine," it said.

The El Espanol newspaper reported earlier that Grushevsky’s body had been found late on June 29 in a swimming pool at a residential complex where he had an apartment. No traces of violence were detected but he did have blood coming out of his ear.

Meanwhile, Spain’s Civil Guard found nothing suspicious about his death, saying that it was either an accident or the result of natural causes. "Nothing indicates that foul play was involved," the Civil Guard said, adding that they are not probing further into the death.