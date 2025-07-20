Western experts convinced that Trump irreversibly changed world order — Politico

WASHINGTON, July 20. /TASS/. Western experts are convinced that incumbent US President Donald Trump has irreversibly changed the world order during the six months of his second presidential term, Politico reported.

Politico journalists, who talked to former US officials and political experts on the sidelines of the Aspen Security Forum, learned that "six months into President Donald Trump’s second administration, national security elites <…> have accepted that this president has irrevocably upended the global order." In their opinion, "the Trump administration has dealt a lasting blow to much of the post-World War II consensus around free trade and long-term cooperation."

The paper quotes former Secretary of State (2005-2009) Condoleezza Rice as admitting that "we’re probably not going back to exactly that system."

"Her words reflect the striking efficacy of the second Trump administration," Politico wrote. "Attendees at Aspen are trying to adjust to an America First world order."

According to the portal, the first time Trump was president, "the national security establishment started out thinking they could influence his policy, and then assumed his policy moves could be easily reversed once he left office." Now that same group "is struggling to come up with strategies to influence even on the edges, especially when the administration doesn’t want to be part of the conversation.".