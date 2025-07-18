Britain may join Trump plan to buy US weapons for Ukraine — Bloomberg

LONDON, July 18. /TASS/. The UK is considering participating in US President Donald Trump's weapons initiative for Ukraine, Bloomberg reported.

According to it, Defense Secretary of the United Kingdom John Healey and German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius intend to discuss this on July 21 during a virtual meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in the Ramstein format. Healy said on July 17 that it will be held under the leadership of Great Britain and Germany and that Pentagon Chief Pete Hegseth, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, and head of the United NATO Forces in Europe, Lieutenant General of the US Air Force Alexus Grynkewich will all participate.

"The UK’s contribution could see it jointly purchasing Patriot air-defense systems with Germany, or separately buying other weapons and munitions from the US for Ukraine, with both options under consideration, according to people familiar with the plans," Bloomberg said.

The agency said that although negotiations between London, Berlin and Washington on this issue are "at an early stage, British ministers have decided they want to join Germany in participating in [US President Donald] Trump’s proposal."

On July 14, Trump said that Washington will continue transferring weapons and military equipment to Ukraine if Europe pays for the supplies. Coordination will be carried out by NATO. According to the American president, the deliveries will include 17 Patriot systems.

Earlier, La Stampa newspaper reported that Italy does not intend to purchase new weapons from the United States for transfer to Ukraine due to limited financial resources. Prior to this, Politico said France does not intend to participate in the initiative to transfer US-made weapons to Ukraine. The Czech Republic and Hungary will also not join the purchases.