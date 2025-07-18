Netanyahu calls Pope after church in Gaza hit during Israeli strike

VATICAN, July 18. /TASS/. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke with Pope Leo XIV following a shell hitting Gaza’s Holy Family Church, the Holy See press office reported.

"During the conversation, the Holy Father once again called for the renewal of negotiations, a ceasefire, and an end to the war. He once again expressed concern over the worsening humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip," the statement read. The Pope "emphasized once more the urgent need to protect places of worship and, above all, the faithful and all residents of Palestine and Israel."

Earlier, Netanyahu said that Israel deeply regrets that a "stray projectile" hit the church in Gaza. The Israeli prime minister stated that "Israel is investigating the incident and remains committed to protecting civilians and holy sites." The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported that "fragments from a shell fired during operational activity in the area hit the church on accident."

The attack on the sole Catholic church in the Gaza Strip left three people dead and nine wounded, three of them seriously, the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem said on its website. Casualties include the community’s parish priest, Father Gabriel Romanelli, who sustained light injuries.