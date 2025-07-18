EU fully prohibits financial transactions with Belarus — EU Council

MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. The European Union has expanded the partial ban on financial services in respect of Belarus to the complete prohibition of transactions as part of the 18th package of sanctions, the EU Council said in its statement.

"The ban on specialized financial messaging services is upgraded to a full transaction ban and an embargo on imports of arms from Belarus is introduced," the statement indicates.

Sanctions were also introduced against eight objects related to the Belarusian defense sector. "Today’s package also further mirrors the measures imposed on Belarus’ trade with those imposed on Russia," the EU Council added.