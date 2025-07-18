Israel has no objection to Russia supplying nuclear materials to Iran — envoy in Moscow

MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. Israel does not oppose Russia supplying nuclear materials for peaceful use at Iranian power plants or exporting spent fuel, Israeli Ambassador to Russia Simona Halperin said during a briefing.

"Russia may continue providing materials for nuclear power plants, Israel has never objected to this. Same goes for the removal of spent materials," the diplomat said.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov announced that Russia has the technical capacity to dilute enriched uranium and is ready to work with Iran in this field. He explained that Russia could remove excess highly enriched uranium from Iran for processing and return it as low-enriched uranium suitable for civilian use at Iranian nuclear facilities.