Israeli strike on church in Gaza leaves three dead, nine wounded — patriarchy

JERUSALEM, July 17. /TASS/. A total of three people were killed and nine more wounded in Israel's strike on the only Catholic church in the Gaza Strip, the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem said on its website.

"This morning, at approximately 10:20 a.m., the Compound of the Holy Family in Gaza, belonging to the Latin Patriarchate, was struck by the Israeli army. As of this hour, three individuals lost their lives as a result of the injuries sustained and nine others were wounded, including one in critical condition and two in serious condition," the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem said in a statement.

Casualties include the community’s parish priest, Father Gabriel Romanelli, who sustained light injuries.

Earlier reports said two were killed and six wounded.

The Israeli authorities earlier expressed their regret about the attack on the church and pledged to investigate the incident and publish the findings. According to the Israeli side, its troops do not perform deliberate strikes on religious sites in Gaza.