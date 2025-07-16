Israel says another strike on Damascus targeted 'military site' near presidential palace

TEL AVIV, July 16. /TASS/. Following the strike on the Syrian General Staff compound, the Israel Defense Forces said it attacked another target in the Syrian capital.

According to an IDF statement, the attack targeted a "military site" near the presidential palace.

The statement commented on the strike on the General Staff compound in Damascus, which took place previously. The IDF linked it to the escalating situation in southern Syria, where Israeli-backed Druze people are engaged in fighting.

"The military headquarters in Damascus is the place from where Syrian regime commanders manage combat operations and the deployment of regime forces in Sweida," the statement said.

On Tuesday, the Israeli military said it struck the Syrian General Staff compound in Damascus. Before that, Katz warned that Israel would continue to strike Syria unless its government pulled troops from the Druze-populated area in and around the town of Sweida.

Since the change of government in Damascus in 2024, Israel has repeatedly voiced support for the Druze in the neighboring Arab country and expressed its intention to assist them in self-defense if necessary.

The Druze are an Arabic-speaking ethnic and religious group whose members live in Syria, Lebanon, Israel and Jordan. The 700,000 Druze in Syria make up the country’s third-largest religious and ethnic minority after the Kurds and Alawites.