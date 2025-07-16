SCO summit to take place in China on August 31 - September 1 — top diplomat

BEIJING, July 16. /TASS/. China will host a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) from August 31 to September 1, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi announced at a joint press conference with SCO Secretary General Nurlan Yermekbayev.

"The SCO summit will be held in Tianjin from August 31 to September 1," the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs quoted the top diplomat as saying on its website.

More than 20 world leaders and the heads of 10 international organizations will attend the summit and "take part in summit-related activities," Wang added.