Iran continues to cooperate with Russia, China in resolving its nuclear stand-off — MFA

TEHRAN, July 14. /TASS/. Tehran continues to cooperate with Moscow and Beijing in resolving the crisis around its nuclear program, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baghaei said.

"Both countries (Russia and China - TASS) have repeatedly emphasized their readiness to play a constructive role and contribute to diplomatic processes associated with Iran’s nuclear dossier. Even as there have been no specific proposals from them yet, the Islamic Republic of Iran always takes the support and positive attitude of China and Russia in this field into account, and cooperation continues," the Iranian diplomat said at a weekly press briefing.

Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry dismissed an Axios report alleging that Russian President Vladimir Putin called on Iran to agree to a zero enrichment nuclear deal with the United States as "a politicized smear campaign." According to the ministry, Moscow has repeatedly emphasized the need to resolve the crisis around Tehran’s nuclear program exclusively through political and diplomatic means and expressed readiness to contribute to finding mutually-acceptable solutions.