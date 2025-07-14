{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Ukraine crisis

Zelensky says discussed weapons purchases with visiting US envoy

According to Vladimir Zelesnky’s office, he "reiterated Ukraine’s readiness to buy American weapons, first of all air defense systems"

MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky has said that he discussed EU-supported weapons purchases for the Ukrainian army with visiting US presidential envoy Keith Kellogg.

"I met with General Keith Kellogg. <…> We discussed <…> reinforcement of air defense systems for Ukraine, joint production and the procurement of weapons together with Europe," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to Zelesnky’s office, he "reiterated Ukraine’s readiness to buy American weapons, first of all air defense systems."

US President Donald Trump said on July 13 that the United States will send additional weapons to Ukraine, including projectiles for Patriot air defense systems, which will be paid for by the European Union.

Zelensky’s office head Andrey Yermak announced Kellogg’s arrival in Kiev on Monday morning. The US presidential envoy told Ukrainian media outlets in Rome on July 11 that he planned to pay a week-long visit to Ukraine starting on July 14. His previous visit to Kiev took place in February.

