Azerbaijan to continue providing humanitarian aid to Ukraine on bilateral basis — diplomat

BAKU, July 11. /TASS/. Baku will continue providing humanitarian aid to Ukraine on a bilateral basis, Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Yalchin Rafiyev said at a Ukraine recovery conference in Rome.

"The deputy foreign minister pointed out that Azerbaijan was one of the first countries to send humanitarian aid to Ukraine, including medicines, food, electric equipment and other supplies. Baku has provided $42 million in humanitarian aid and recovery aid. <...> The deputy foreign minister emphasized that Azerbaijan would continue sending humanitarian aid to Ukraine on a bilateral basis," Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Rafiyev added that Baku was assisting Ukraine in mine clearance efforts, and would soon supply the country with the relevant spare parts through the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA), and would also train specialists.

According to the ministry, the Azerbaijani deputy foreign minister held a meeting with top Ukrainian diplomat Andrey Sibiga on the sidelines of the Rome conference. "The parties discussed the prospects for bilateral cooperation," the statement said.