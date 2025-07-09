Israel's UN envoy believes Hamas responsible for deaths of Palestinians

GENEVA, July 10. /TASS/. The deaths of civilians in the Gaza Strip are a tragic consequence of Hamas’s actions, Israel’s permanent representative to the UN in Geneva, Daniel Meron, told reporters.

"We do not want to see civilians being hurt, being killed. Hamas brought it upon their own people. It’s a tragedy. It’s a terrible tragedy," Meron emphasized, underscoring Israel’s stance that the radical Palestinian group bears responsibility for the ongoing bloodshed.

Meron also highlighted Israel’s current diplomatic efforts, noting that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is in Washington seeking a path to de-escalation. "So, let’s hope and pray that there will be a soon ceasefire, and we can work towards a better situation very soon," he added.

Meanwhile, negotiations aimed at halting the fighting have resumed in Doha. Mediated by Egypt, Qatar, and the United States, the renewed talks between Hamas and Israel began on July 6 in a bid to achieve a ceasefire agreement and secure the release of Israeli hostages still held in Gaza.

Sources cited by Al Arabiya described the atmosphere of the discussions as "positive," though breakthroughs remain elusive. According to Reuters, one major obstacle is Israel’s refusal to allow unrestricted, safe delivery of humanitarian aid into Gaza — a sticking point that continues to stall progress.