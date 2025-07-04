CHISINAU, July 4. /TASS/. Western partners are imposing alien values on Moldova, including LGBT propaganda (a movement recognized as extremist and banned in Russia), despite the fact that 95% of the country’s population are practicing Christians, former Moldovan President Igor Dodon, leader of the largest opposition Party of Socialists, said commenting on the upcoming EU-Moldova summit in Chisinau on July 4.

"Western partners are promoting values foreign to our people, including LGBT marches, which the overwhelming majority of our citizens do not support. When we ban these parades and LGBT propaganda, and we will definitely ban them, I am sure the EU ambassadors will be the most displeased among all. But we will not allow the destruction of our family values and centuries-old traditions under the guise of 'human rights protection,'" Dodon wrote on his Telegram channel.

The EU-Moldova summit will be held later on Friday. In attendance will be European Council President Antonio Costa, Ursula von der Leyen, and delegations from EU member states. The opposition believes the two-hour summit is aimed at bolstering the ruling Party of Action and Solidarity ahead of the September elections.

Ahead of last October’s presidential elections, the head of the European Commission also visited Chisinau, calling for Sandu’s re-election and supporting a referendum on EU accession, as well as pledging €1.8 billion in aid to Moldova over three years, three-quarters of which would be loans.

However, both the referendum and Sandu’s re-election failed domestically. The authorities ultimately secured a narrow victory — just a few tenths of a percent — thanks to results from around 200 polling stations specially opened in EU countries, which opposition parties believe were marred by fraud.