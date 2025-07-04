Witkoff wants to lift energy sanctions on Russia — Politico

BRUSSELS, July 4. /TASS/. US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff believes that it is necessary to lift energy sanctions on Russia, Politico wrote, citing two sources.

Not everyone in the US administration shares Witkoff’s viewpoint, according to the publication. In particular, Interior Secretary Doug Burgum would rather displace Moscow to make room for more US imports. "That debate is also firing up the administration," the newspaper said.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with Channel One earlier that Moscow and Washington were discussing the issue of Nord Stream pipelines, adding that "it would be interesting if the Americans use their influence on Europe and force it not to abandon Russian gas."