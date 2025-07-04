Bosnia and Herzegovina may break up if Dayton accords ignored — Republika Srpska president

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. Bosnia and Herzegovina could break apart if the Dayton Peace Agreement is not honored, Milorad Dodik, President of the Republika Srpska, part of Bosnia and Herzegovina, said in an interview with TASS.

"Republika Srpska wants to live in accordance with what was agreed upon in Dayton. If that becomes impossible, then coexistence as separate entities remains the only realistic alternative. Bosnia and Herzegovina can only function through honest dialogue between the legitimately elected representatives of all three peoples, without foreign interference or arbitrary impositions," he said.

He noted that the efforts of Germany and France to dismantle Republika Srpska and transform Bosnia and Herzegovina into a unitary state are deeply concerning.