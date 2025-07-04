Bolivian president confirms attendance of BRICS summit in Brazil

BUENOS AIRES, July 4. /TASS/. Bolivian President Luis Arce announced that he will attend the BRICS summit to be held in Brazil's Rio de Janeiro on July 6-7.

"At the end of this week, we will also participate in the BRICS summit in Rio de Janeiro. We will be there because we have many issues to discuss with the BRICS members," the leader told the Bolivia TV channel.

Arce said he particularly wants to discuss the entry of new Bolivian products into the association's markets.

Brazil assumed the BRICS rotating chairmanship on January 1. Russia headed the association in 2024; the key event during its chairmanship was the Kazan summit on October 22-24, where the decision was made to create a category of partner states. The first partners were Belarus, Bolivia, Cuba, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Malaysia, Thailand, Uganda and Uzbekistan. Indonesia was also initially named as a BRICS partner, but on January 6, Brazilian authorities announced that the country had become a full member of the community. On January 17, the Brazilian Foreign Ministry announced that Nigeria had joined BRICS as a partner. On June 14, it was revealed that Vietnam had also joined the association as a partner.