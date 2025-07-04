Saudi Arabia's defense minister meets with Trump in US — TV

NEW YORK, July 4. /TASS/. Saudi Arabia's Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman Al Saud secretly met with US President Donald Trump at the White House, Fox News reported, citing sources.
According to the TV channel, the meeting did not solely focus on normalizing relations with Israel, but the two leaders discussed the necessary steps to achieve this goal. The meeting also addressed de-escalating the conflict with Iran, resuming negotiations on the country’s nuclear program, and ending military operations in the Gaza Strip. Additionally, the sides discussed the prospects of freeing hostages still held by the radical Palestinian movement Hamas.