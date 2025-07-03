Georgia not to allow fifth attempt at revolution by West — PM

TBILISI, July 3. /TASS/. The Georgian government will not allow a fifth attempt at revolution in the country organized by Western forces, Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said.

"There were real campaigns funded from abroad, directed against the church and state institutions. Against everything related to the identity of our state and country. Of course, we won't give you that opportunity. When someone calls it a rollback of democracy, it is a good indication of their intentions. They want to arrange for us, after four attempts at revolution in our country, a fifth attempt, which, of course, will not be honored. The state will stand to the end," Kobakhidze said in an interview with Imedi TV company.

He said the Georgian government is confidently following the "no alternative path," including through the adoption of laws that have been criticized in the West.

He also cited the words of Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico about external attacks on state institutions and incitement of hatred. The situation was similar in Georgia, Kobakhidze noted.

When Georgia takes measures such as the law on foreign agents, in the West it is assessed as a rollback of democracy. Kobakhidze stressed that these laws are aimed at protecting state institutions, including the law enforcement agencies, as well as the people from incitement of hatred.