Belarus not party to Ukraine conflict, Lukashenko says

MINSK, July 3. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has asserted that the republic does not participate in the conflict with Ukraine.

"Come on over, we are always open to Ukrainians. You are our people. Don’t listen to anyone that we are at war or are going to wage war against Ukraine," he told a cadet of the Military Academy while visiting the Mound of Glory memorial complex on Belarus Independence Day in footage published by the Pul Pervogo Telegram channel close to the Belarusian presidential press service.

According to the young man, he moved to Belarus in 2014. Pul Pervogo indicated that the cadet is a native of Kramatorsk. "So, you came from Ukraine? We won’t let you go to war. In the future, it is Belarus that you are going to defend," Lukashenko told him, posing for a photograph with the young man at his request.