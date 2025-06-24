Turkey plans new steps in Istanbul process on Ukraine — Erdogan

ISTANBUL, June 24. /TASS/. Turkey will inform a NATO summit in the Hague, to be held on June 24-25, of the steps planned in the Istanbul process on Ukraine, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said before departing for the summit.

"Everyone knows the efforts Turkey is making to resolve the situation in Ukraine. We will talk about the efforts being made to end the war through diplomacy and new steps in the Istanbul process," Erdogan said as broadcast by TRT Haber TV channel.

According to Erdogan, both Russia and Ukraine trust Turkey.

"We have made concrete progress, and one of the most important steps is the negotiations in Istanbul. Now we want to embark on a path that will end the war. It can't go on forever. At the NATO summit, we will outline our vision to our interlocutors and say that we will not stop until peace is secured," Erdogan said.