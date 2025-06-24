Iran promises US it will return to nuclear program talks after ceasefire — newspaper

WASHINGTON, June 24. /TASS/. The Iranian authorities promised the US they would return to the negotiating table on the nuclear program if Israel stopped shelling, the Washington Post reported, citing sources.

According to the newspaper, the US was supposed to convince Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to stop hostilities against Iran, which they did. US Vice President JD Vance, State Secretary Marco Rubio and presidential envoy Steve Witkoff were engaged in direct and indirect talks with Iran on the issue. US President Donald Trump also separately thanked Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani for his country’s efforts to achieve peace in the region.

Earlier, Axios correspondent Barak Ravid earlier reported that the White House was ready to resume talks on the Iranian nuclear program and would not retaliate Tehran’s attack on US military bases.

In the early morning hours of June 13, Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Less than 24 hours later, Iran retaliated. Nine days later, on the morning of June 22, US jets attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities, entering the conflict. The following evening, Tehran launched a missile strike on Al Udeid, the largest US military airbase in the region, located in Qatar. According to US authorities, there were no casualties or significant damage.

On June 24, US President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a complete ceasefire. The Israeli authorities confirmed that they had accepted the US proposal and announced that they had completed all tasks set for the operation against Iran.