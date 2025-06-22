US’ attacks on Iran constitute flagrant violation of UN Charter — permanent mission

UNITED NATIONS, June 22. /TASS/. The attacks by the United States on Iran constitute flagrant violation of international law and the Charter of the United Nations, Permanent Representative of the republic to the UN Amir Saeid Iravani said.

"Undoubtedly, the United States’ military aggression against sovereignty and territorial integrity [of Iran] constitutes a manifest and flagrant violation of international law and the peremptory international norms enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations," he said in the letter addressed to President of the Security Council and UN Secretary-General following the US attack on nuclear sites in Isfahan, Natanz, and Fordow.

Iran has called on the UN Security Council to convene an emergency meeting in connection with the US’ attack, the diplomat added.

US President Donald Trump reported earlier that the US Air Force had conducted a successful attack on three nuclear sites in Iran.