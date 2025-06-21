Iran states willingness to negotiate, but US finds response unacceptable — media

NEW YORK, June 22. /TASS/. Iran has expressed willingness to discuss ceasefire terms with Israel, but the United States deemed Tehran’s response inadequate to initiate formal negotiations, The New York Times reported, citing two Israeli military officials.

According to the sources, Washington presented Tehran with several potential frameworks for a truce. However, US officials viewed Iran’s reply as lacking sufficient constructiveness. The details of the proposed formats and the specific points of contention were not disclosed.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated that Tehran was open to negotiations - on the condition that Israel halts its aggression.