China, Russia shining example of scientific, technical alliance — China’s vice premier

ST. PETERSBURG, June 20. /TASS/. Russia and China are a shining example of what cooperation in such areas as education, science and technology should look like, Vice Premier of the State Council of the People's Republic of China Ding Xuexiang at the SPIEF plenary session.

"Of course, it is encouraging to note that China and Russia are rapidly developing cooperation in the fields of education, science and technology. It is safe to say that our countries are one of the best examples of cooperation," he said.

As an example of cooperation in the field of education, Ding Xuexiang cited how the two countries worked together to found 15 specialized universities. As for the scientific and technical sphere, according to him, Russia and China have created a joint Institute for basic research, as well as joint laboratories.

"Let's look at the whole world. Science, technology and education - these areas are very important for the progressive development of mankind. Let's think about it, all this progress is impossible without cooperation between different peoples and countries, it is impossible without mutual learning, this is why education, science and technology are an indispensable force for further development of human society," he said.