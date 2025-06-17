European Commission suggests banning Russian gas by end of 2027

BRUSSELS, June 17. /TASS/. The European Commission suggests introducing a complete ban on purchases of gas in Russia by the end of 2027, energy and housing commissioner Dan Jorgensen said at a press conference.

Short-term contracts will be banned from 2026 and long-term ones should be terminated by the end of 2027, he noted.

The European Commission is going to create mechanism to protect the ban against its circumvention by EU countries. It plans to pass it as a trade norm and not as a foreign political decision, depriving countries of the EU of the veto right when voting, Jorgensen said.

The ban will continue to be in force irrespective of the settlement of the conflict in Ukraine, he added.