US involvement in Iran war could end American empire, Trump’s presidency — Tucker Carlson

NEW YORK, June 17. /TASS/. If the United States gets dragged into the conflict with Iran, we could be witnessing the end of the American empire, US journalist Tucker Carlson said.

"I am saying this because I am really afraid that my country is going to be further weakened by this. I think we are going to see the end of the American empire. Obviously, other nations would like to see that, and this is a perfect way to scuttle the USS America on the shores of Iran," Carlson said, commenting on the latest escalation in the Middle East. "But it’s also going to end, I believe, [Donald] Trump’s presidency, and effectively end it," he opined in a podcast, War Room, hosted by Trump’s former chief political strategist Steve Bannon.