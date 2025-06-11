Israeli forces bring back remains of two deceased hostages from Gaza — Netanyahu

TEL AVIV, June 12. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has brought back the bodies of two deceased hostages from the Gaza Strip, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

"In an IDF and ISA operation in the Gaza Strip, the bodies of two of our hostages have been returned: Yair Yaakov, of blessed memory, and another hostage whose name has yet to be released," the Israeli premier noted as quoted by his office.

According to Netanyahu, Yaakov was murdered and abducted from Kibbutz Nir Oz by Islamic Jihad on October 7, 2023.

"Together with all citizens of Israel, my wife and I convey our heartfelt condolences to the families that have lost what is dearest to them," the Israeli prime minister said, adding that Israel "will neither rest nor be silent until we return home all of our hostages - the living and the deceased.".