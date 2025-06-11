UK chief of defense staff answers in Russian to question about need to learn Russian

LONDON, June 11. /TASS/. UK Chief of the Defense Staff Tony Radakin answered in Russian to a question of whether NATO members will have to learn Russian if they refuse to boost military spending.

On Monday, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte advised the bloc’s member countries to increase their defense expenditures to 5% or otherwise learn the Russian language.

On Tuesday, Radakin was asked to comment on the remarks during a a session of the House of Commons. When asked whether he agreed to the NATO secretary general’s opinion, Radakin replied: "Niet" (No). "I’m so tempted to say ‘niet,’" he said.

At the same time, he said he shared Rutte’s opinion that "the world is shifting.".