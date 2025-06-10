Israel did not transfer Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine — Foreign Ministry

TEL AVIV, June 10. /TASS/. Israel has not delivered the Patriot air defense systems, received from the United States and used in the 1990s, to Ukraine, the Foreign Ministry said.

"Israel did not deliver the Patriot systems to Ukraine," a ministry source told TASS, adding it was an "official response."

"The statement is inaccurate," the source commented on the remarks made by the Israeli ambassador to Kiev Mikhail Brodsky.

Brodsky did not specify the timing or quantity of the systems transferred to Kiev.

However, The New York Times reported in early May that Ukraine could receive additional air defense systems due to the transfer of Patriots, including from Israel.