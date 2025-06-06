Dodon calls on Sandu, Recean not to succumb to Western attempts to drag Moldova into war

CHISINAU, June 6. /TASS/. Former Moldovan President Igor Dodon has called on President Maia Sandu and Prime Minister Dorin Recean not to succumb to Western attempts to unleash conflict in Transnistria and drag the country into war.

"I want to appeal again to Maia Sandu and Dorin Recean: if your Western patrons are pressuring you and forcing you to drag Moldova into war, it is better to refuse and resign. Otherwise, everyone will unite against you, and then nothing will help you," Dodon said in a video message on his Telegram channel.

He criticized Recean's statement in Brussels that Russia allegedly wants to deploy 10,000 of its soldiers in Transnistria.

"A very alarming and dangerous situation is developing in the region, and the Moldovan authorities should remain calm and keep a low profile, not speculate or make loud statements. However, what do we see and hear? The ruling Party of Action and Solidarity has decided to turn the airport in Marculesti into a military hub ostensibly to fulfill 'our international military obligations.' What international military obligations does Moldova have, being a neutral country according to its constitution? Mr. Recean and Mr. Sandu, to whom have you sold us, and for what? Where are you dragging us?" said Dodon.

"Instead of sending a clear message that Transnistria is part of the Republic of Moldova and that we will not allow the situation there to be destabilized in the interests of external actors, Recean suddenly makes a provocative statement that Russia wants to deploy 10,000 soldiers there. Who are you saying this for, and in whose interests? Certainly not in the interests of the Republic of Moldova," Dodon added.