SpaceX may decommission ISS-bound Dragon spacecraft after Trump’s statements — Musk

NEW YORK, June 6. /TASS/. US billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk announced following US President Donald Trump's threat to terminate state contracts with companies that belong to his aerospace company, SpaceX, that he will begin decommissioning Dragon spacecraft, widely used by the United States to deliver people and cargo to the International Space Station (ISS).

"In light of the President’s statement about cancellation of my government contracts, SpaceX will begin decommissioning its Dragon spacecraft immediately," Musk wrote on his X social network account.

US President Trump stated earlier on his Truth Social website: "The easiest way to save money in our Budget, Billions and Billions of Dollars, is to terminate Elon’s Governmental Subsidies and Contracts.".