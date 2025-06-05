Almost one in three Gaza residents displaced since end of ceasefire — UN

GENEVA, June 5. /TASS/. Over 640,000 people in Gaza - almost one in three residents - have been displaced since a ceasefire between Israel and the Hamas movement ended in March, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said.

According to the agency, the Israeli army has issued 35 displacement orders since military operations resumed. OCHA notes that on June 4, the Israeli authorities issued displacement orders for 54 districts in the governorates of North Gaza, Gaza and Deir al-Balah. It was the second time such orders were issued for this area, which makes up one-third of the enclave, the UN agency added.

On March 18, the Israel Defense Forces resumed military operations in Gaza, launching heavy strikes on the enclave, thus breaking the ceasefire deal that had been reached in January. The Palestinian movement Hamas and Israel failed to make a ceasefire agreement in several rounds of talks brokered by Qatar, Egypt and the US.