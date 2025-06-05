IAEA inspectors report hearing gunfire at ZNPP, presumably targeting drones — IAEA chief

BERLIN, June 5. /TASS/. Inspectors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) have reported hearing repeated gunfire at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), presumably targeting drones that attacked the facility’s training center, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said.

"The IAEA team based at <…> [the] Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant today heard repeated rounds of gunfire that appeared to be aimed at drones reportedly attacking the site’s training center, followed by the sound of multiple explosions," the agency’s press service quoted Grossi as saying.

In his words, it was the fourth time this year that the training center, located just outside the site perimeter, was reportedly targeted by unmanned aerial vehicles. On Thursday, IAEA inspectors heard at least five explosions at the power plant, he added.

On Thursday, Ukrainian troops launched several drone attacks on the training center of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, housing the world’s sole full-scale reactor hall simulator. Employees undergo both initial and advanced training there, and emergency response drills are also held at the site.