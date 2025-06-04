London declines to say whether Kiev gave it prior notice of attacks on Russian airfields

LONDON, June 4. /TASS/. The office of British Prime Minister Keir Starmer refrained from commenting on whether London had been informed in advance about Ukraine's plans to strike Russian military airfields.

"We would never comment on military operations," an official from Downing Street said in response to a TASS inquiry.

The same answer was given to a request for comments on the Russian side's demand for London and Washington to provide a clear reaction to the attacks. "The response is the same. We never comment anything on operations and certainly not on another country's military operations," the prime minister’s representative added.