MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump wants to end the Ukrainian conflict in 2025, but Kiev is not interested in this, American economist, professor and director of the Center for Sustainable Development at Columbia University Jeffrey Sachs said in an interview with TASS.

"It's a good question. A resolution could be reached this year. A resolution should be reached this year. On the whole, I think Trump is interested in making it happen. But it's quite clear that the Ukrainian government is not interested," he said when asked if he believed that a settlement of the Ukrainian conflict could be reached this year and whether he thought Trump was interested in making this happen.

In Sachs’ opinion, it is quite clear that the British government is not interested in this. "It's quite clear that the French government is not interested. It's quite clear that the German government is not interested. And it's quite clear that at least half of Washington is not interested. So Trump, I think, would like this war to end. But he's surrounded by voices that say, ‘Don't be soft, keep up the war, keep shipping armaments to Ukraine’ and so forth," he pointed out.

According to Sachs, "that is advice that's going to get Ukraine even more destroyed." "It's not really helping Ukraine at all," he emphasized. "But it does reflect the still dominant view in Western politics that it's better to fight Russia than it is to settle this war," the economist concluded.