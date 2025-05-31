Israeli military reports airstrikes on dozens of targets in Gaza Strip

TEL AVIV, May 31. /TASS/. Israel has carried out another series of airstrikes on the Gaza Strip, hitting dozens of targets, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement.

According to the army, the attacks targeted "terrorists, military sites from which terrorists were operating, observation and sniper posts that posed a threat to the troops in the area, as well as additional terrorist infrastructure."

In addition, the Israeli military has eliminated Hamas member Khalil Farwana, who, according to the IDF, "served as the head of a weapons manufacturing site in the organization's weapons production headquarters.".