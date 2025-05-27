Beijing, Moscow oppose attempts to undermine sovereignty, Chinese official says

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. Beijing and Moscow are jointly countering attempts to undermine national sovereignty, security and development interests, Chen Wenqing, a member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of China’s Communist Party, said.

"We are fighting together against attempts to harm sovereignty, security and development interests. We are jointly countering terrorism, separatism, extremism, drug trafficking and other challenges. We maintain close ties on international and regional issues," he said during consultations with Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu, which addressed public security, justice and law.

The senior Chinese Communist Party official stressed that Beijing was ready to work together with Moscow to implement high-level agreements, continue deepening cooperation, protect the historic Victory in World War II and fill cooperation between the two countries with fresh momentum.

According to Chen, cooperation between China and Russia is a perfect example of relations between major powers, "based on strategic partnership and interaction." "We keep expanding practical cooperation as we seek to ensure the advancement of nations and give a powerful impetus to the democratization of international relations," the member of the Political Bureau of the Chinese Communist Party’s Central Committee concluded.

Chen arrived in Moscow to take part in an international meeting of high-ranking representatives responsible for security issues. The forum, set to last three days, will bring together guests from over 100 countries. They will discuss efforts to establish a new global security architecture, ways to combat online scams and protect critical information infrastructure.