Finland takes Russian ambassador to task over alleged airspace violation

STOCKHOLM, May 26. /TASS/. Finland’s foreign ministry has handed a note over to Russian Ambassador Pavel Kuznetsov following an alleged violation of Finnish airspace by two Russian warplanes, the Yle broadcasting company said.

According to Yle, the Russian diplomat was summoned to the Finnish foreign ministry on Monday. He was told that Helsinki "is very concerned over the alleged border violation" and demands explanations.

According to the Finnish foreign ministry, the incident occurred off the coast near the city of Porvoo on May 23.