Berlin no longer limits range of weapons supplied to Kiev — Merz

BERLIN, May 26. /TASS/. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has said that Germany will no longer limit the range of weapons Berlin and its allies supply to Kiev.

"There are no limits on the range of weapons supplied to Ukraine any longer – set either by the British or the French of by us. There are no any set by the American either," he said during a discussion at a forum organized by the WDR broadcaster.

"It means that now Ukraine can defend itself by, say, attacking military targets in Russia," Merz stressed.