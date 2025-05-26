Poland to hold major military drills in response to Russian-Belarusian drills

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. Poland, in coordination with NATO, is preparing to hold its largest divisional exercise in years as a response to the upcoming Russian-Belarusian drills dubbed Zapad-2025 (or West-2025), Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said.

"As for our response to the Zapad drills, I have handed down instructions to prepare a major divisional exercise, the largest in recent years. The exercise will be conducted by the 18th Division," he specified at a press conference broadcast by TVP Info.

"We are in constant dialogue and maintain coordination with our allies; I will not provide any further details, but to say that the drills that Poland will hold are going to be the largest in years," the defense chief added.

The joint Russian-Belarusian Zapad-2025 drills will take place in mid-September. The two countries’ militaries plan to practice ways to repel an act of aggression against the Union State of Russia and Belarus.